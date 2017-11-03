Wakey Up Your Wardrobe in November

Remember, remember you can still sparkle in November.

Bonfire Night is just around the corner but the month can be much more than woolly hats and fleeces.

Ex winner Hannah Powell, from Wakefield.

Each month we team up with Trinity Walk to stage a make over competition. You can also win £250 to spend at the shopping complex.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help shape that new look.

The competition is open to men and women, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know. We’ve had multiple winners, including Hannah Powell, right, and Angela Brookes, above. Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet. Go to www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefieldexpress-competition to nominate yourself or someone else. Then enter the first code, 1913, and the second, 1492. Please say why you think the person you’re nominating should win. The deadline is 5pm on Monday, December 1.