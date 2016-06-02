Treat the children to Mister Maker Creature Makes at Sealife Blackpool

CBeebies favourite Mister Maker has teamed up with Sealife to offer an interactive arts zone and a crafty crab hunt.

Youngsters can learn how to create their favourite sea creatures in the interactive craft zone and, on the journey through SEA LIFE, they will be able to collect the materials needed to make their own crab.

TV arts and crafts sensation Mister Maker will be on hand through fun videos filmed exclusively for SEA LIFE, to guide them in making each creature.

Journalist Gemma Jimmison went along to the Sealife Centre in Blackpool with husband John and three-year-old Lucy to find out more...

‘I personally didn’t know much about Mister Maker, but it turns out Lucy watches it at her nana’s house and she was excited to go along and see what was happening.

She was also thrilled at the prospect of seeing the fish - especially some real-life sharks. We arrived mid-day and the ‘dive’ experience was kick-started off with a lovely family photograph.

Sealife is full of weird and wonderful creatures, from the not-so-ferocious looking piranhas to the skulking sharks, from the cute clownfish to anemones and jellyfish.

Along the way, there is an opportunity to collect nine stamps, all accompanied by fun fishy facts.

Lucy loved collecting them all - although number three was nowhere to be seen...we later found out it was being repaired - and it was a great opportunity for children to find out more about the underwater world.

The most impressive feature was the overhead glass tunnel - you walk through while a number of sharks, stingrays and one huge, quite ugly fish swim above your head.

At the end, we gave her dive sheet to the staff in return for a shiny medal, which Lucy proudly displayed around her neck.

Then came one of the best bits for Lucy, as she loves being creative. We took all our collected pipe cleaners and card cuttings along to the interactive craft zone. I think we’d definitely missed a few bits but there was plenty of spares ready for us to get stuck in.

The tables had little instructions sheets detailing how to make a variety of sea creatures, including fish, stingrays, crabs and jellyfish, while staff were on hand to help out. Lucy really enjoyed making her own yellow paper plate stingray and crafty crab while Mister Maker explained the process on a large screen in the crafts zone.

All in all, this was a lovely day for all the family, and I’d say it’s suitable for all ages and all the family.’

Prices for Mister Maker Creature Makes at Sealife Blackpool start from £13 for adults and £10.50 for children when booked in advance online or £17.50 for adults and £14.50 for children on the day.

There’s also a variety of different ticket options allowing you to visit Blackpool Tower or Madame Tussauds.

Visit www.visitsealife.com/blackpool for more information or to book.