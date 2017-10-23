Get the family active this Wednesday at Nostell

Friends and family can get stuck into a game of volleyball or enjoy a spot of cricket at National Trust Nostell this Wednesday (October 25).

Nostell will kit you out with all the sports equipment you need to play, you just need to go along and enjoy the autumn outdoors.

The sessions will take place on the vista from 11am to 3pm.

Events are free but normal venue admission charges apply.

Visit nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell for more information.

The venue also runs regular walking and cycling sessions.

Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk for dates and times.