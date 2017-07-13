DIARY DATES: Some of the best cultural picks to grab a ticket for

From The Gruffalo to Dirty Dancing via Billie Piper’s Yerma - here’s some of the things you won’t want to miss over the coming weeks.

THE GRUFFALO: West Yorkshire Playhouse, July 25-30

The Gruffalo at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Join Mouse (played by Whitby actor Lauren Scott Berry) on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

www.wyp.org.uk

HILKE MacINTYRE: Leeds Craft Centre and Design Gallery until October 31

A new exhibition of ceramics, prints and paintings by international artist Hilke MacIntyre.

Born in Germany, MacIntyre worked as an architect before moving to Scotland in 1995.

Since then she has concentrated on printing, painting and ceramic reliefs.

www.craftcentreleeds.co.uk

NT LIVE SCREENING OF YERMA: Leeds City Varieties, August 31

In a series of screenings at the City Varieties, Billie Piper stars in Simon Stone’s radical production of Lorca’s achingly powerful masterpiece Yerma.

Set in contemporary London, Yerma tells of a young women’s desperation to conceive with unthinkable consequences.

www.cityvarieties.co.uk

DIRTY DANCING: Leeds Grand Theatre, July 24-29

The hit stage version of the classic 1987 movie explodes on to the Grand Theatre stage with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

It tells the story of Baby and Johnny, two independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together over one challenging and triumphant summer.

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

KIRKLEES CONCERT SEASON: Dewsbury and Huddersfield town halls, September-December

Opera North and Kirklees Council have announced a line-up of world-class orchestras and soloists for the 2017-18 Kirklees Concert Season, bringing orchestral concerts, recitals and chamber concerts to Huddersfield and Dewsbury, and a glittering festive programme for both venues.

Tickets go on sale on July 18.

www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

CRAZY FOR YOU: Leeds Grand Theatre, August 29-September 2

Crazy For You – Gershwin’s high-energy, high-kicking and gloriously glamourous show starring Tom Chambers (Top Hat and Strictly Come Dancing) and Caroline Flack (Strictly Come Dancing, Love Island) heads to Leeds Grand Theatre next month.

The ultimate feelgood musical with a fabulous score.

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

ASH: Holmfirth Picturedrome, August 13

Veteran Downpatrick Indie rock trio Ash have enjoyed a brilliant career spanning more than two decades and are currently touring latest release ’Kablammo!’ - a high-octane return to the frontline of pop punk for an act who must be considered amongst the nation’s great guitar bands.

www.picturedrome.net