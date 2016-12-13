Christmas hampers delivered to families across Wakefield

Grateful families from across the district will be feeling a little bit more festive after benefitting from our Christmas Hamper Appeal 2016.

After nine weeks of hard work by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry volunteers, staff and pupils from Ackworth School, staff from the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) charity and at the Early Help Centres, the last of the hampers was delivered in Streethouse this week.

The project, started back in October, saw a grand total of 1,053 hampers being donated, packed and delivered, thanks to the support of hundreds of Express readers, businesses and groups all around the greater Wakefield area.

The hampers were all donated to families who really needed a bit of extra help in the Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Hemsworth and South Elmsall area - families who can now have a merry Christmas that they might otherwise not have been able to have.

One such family is Laura and her four children Harley, Connor, Kieran and Kristal.

Laura, who was subjected to significant domestic violence, has made a fresh start and is bringing up her children as a single parent family.

Despite getting support from her mum Dawn and from the Early Help network, Laura is finding things extremely difficult and the hamper came as a wonderful surprise at this festive time of the year.

She also received some small gifts for the children - also thanks to the donations by Express readers.

Laura said: “We would all like to say a big thank you to the people who have donated food, hampers and gifts to the appeal. Christmas will be much more special thanks to all of you.”