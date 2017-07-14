Angela's Wakey Up Your Wardrobe makeover

Confidence is a theme that runs right through the Wakey Up Your Wardrobe competition.

It’s often something that our winners struggle with when it comes to buying clothes for themselves, having the confidence to wear what they like, what feels good and what works.

Angela Brookes

It’s one of the reasons why Trinity Walk shopping centre and the Express teamed up to create the competition to reward a worthy winner each month with £250 to spend, courtesy of Trinity Walk, and the winner’s own VIP stylist, Liz Clothier.

Our latest winner was Angela Brookes, 58, from Castleford. She was nominated as a surprise by her husband, Paul.

The two knew each other at school and after years apart met again in a chance encounter in Castleford.

Paul said: “I nominated Angela not just for what she does for me, but for others too. I just wanted to see her recognised for the help and support that she gives to me on a daily basis, without which myself and others would find life difficult to cope with on a day-to-day. In short, she’s amazing.”

Angela Brookes

After a cup of tea, the ladies were ready to roll. And in around two hours, Angela was the proud owner of clothes from Asda Living including two pairs of jeans, cropped floral culottes, three tops, four vests and a pair of jewelled sandals.

New Look provided her with a printed kimono, pink blazer, maxi dress, pumps, black leggings, purple vest and printed top.

The stylists at Room 97 went to work on her hair, which was unrecognisable an hour later and was completed by a huge smile on Angela’s face.

To cap things off, Angela enjoyed a makeover at Clarins with their expert, Helen.

Next came the photoshoot with the Express and then they were whisked off for dinner at the centre’s Handmade Burger Co. Future winners will be able to eat at the Chinese Buffet.

Angela said: “It was absolutely fantastic – brilliant – I’ve never done shopping like I did that day. It made me feel very special.

“There isn’t one thing that I could say was my favourite, the whole experience was so good and I enjoyed every part of the day.

“Paul put me forward for this and I could have killed him. It came as a shock as shopping isn’t something I do – but I do now! I’m really glad he did.

“I wouldn’t have walked away with anything if it wasn’t for Liz, she was brilliant and helped with colours that work well for me.

“I only managed two shops, but I came away with colours I would never have dreamt of looking at myself.”

To enter the competition go to www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefield-express-competition fill in the nomination form and enter the codes, which can be found in the current editions (July 13 and 14) before 5pm on July 28.